Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 320 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,727,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $323.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $306.92 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.