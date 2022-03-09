Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 3,000 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 715,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 283,506 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1,947.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 220,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 202,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

