Ballast Inc. Acquires 267 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $223.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,818. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $208.24 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $165.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

