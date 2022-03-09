Ballast Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Duke Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 41,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 19,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,054. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,699. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.79 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

