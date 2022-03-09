Ballast Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ballast Inc. lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after acquiring an additional 631,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,807,000 after acquiring an additional 125,073 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,145 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.53. 63,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,467. The company has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.44 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

