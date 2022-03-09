Ballast Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ballast Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,214 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after acquiring an additional 757,907 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,865,000 after acquiring an additional 536,407 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,526,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 238,363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $9.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,966. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $234.46 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

