Ballast Inc. Purchases 188 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ballast Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.7% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,797 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 320,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

CSCO traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 716,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,567,496. The firm has a market cap of $231.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

