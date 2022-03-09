Ballast Inc. Sells 671 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ballast Inc. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,489 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,352 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COP traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.98. 654,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,566,012. The company has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $104.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

