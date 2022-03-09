Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $345,000 in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DLocal by 1,092.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLO has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Shares of DLO stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $73.43.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

