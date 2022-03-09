Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $440,000 in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BTRS by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of BTRS by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $972.40 million, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.38. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.41.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

