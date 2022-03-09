Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 65,152 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 594.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,152 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 361.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 49,797 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 306.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 160,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 120,660 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 19.8% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 85.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 626,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 288,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 59.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,966,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 734,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2433 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

