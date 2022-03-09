Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,863 Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAL. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

NYSE CAL opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $723.71 million, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 2.43. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

