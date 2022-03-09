Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 3,921 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $31,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,335 shares of company stock worth $672,727. 36.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGPI opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $89.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

About MGP Ingredients (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.