Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.110-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.82 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.090 EPS.

BAND stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.07.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford acquired 8,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,067,000 after acquiring an additional 81,542 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 33,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bandwidth by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

