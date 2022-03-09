Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.19. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.96.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$143.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$145.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$137.04. The stock has a market cap of C$92.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.02. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$107.82 and a 52 week high of C$152.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

