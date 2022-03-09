Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,007,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,219 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $56,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 104.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Eventbrite in the third quarter worth $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 427.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $429,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eventbrite stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.92 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

