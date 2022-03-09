Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 911,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $53,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

