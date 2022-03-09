Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $52.05 Million Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 571,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $52,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,032,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,476 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,032,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,405,000 after purchasing an additional 826,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 250,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,688,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sharad P. Jain acquired 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SXT opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $106.32. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

