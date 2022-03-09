Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $55.99 Million Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 397,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,375 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Workiva were worth $55,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Workiva by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Workiva by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK stock opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.19. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

