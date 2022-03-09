Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 992,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $54,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in OneMain by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.82. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

