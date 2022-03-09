Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,941 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 42.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Bankwell Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.