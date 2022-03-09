Bao Finance (BAO) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $105,125.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00042355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.55 or 0.06531532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,966.87 or 1.00055877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00041556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00044477 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

