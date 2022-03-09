Barclays Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £138 Price Target

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given a £138 ($180.82) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FLTR. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($214.23) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($203.09) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.90 ($209.51) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £156.74 ($205.37) to £134.50 ($176.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £152.66 ($200.02).

Shares of FLTR stock traded up GBX 536 ($7.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 8,536 ($111.84). The stock had a trading volume of 290,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,470. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 7,600 ($99.58) and a one year high of £196.81 ($257.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £123.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

