Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 156 ($2.04) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PHP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primary Health Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 172.67 ($2.26).
Shares of PHP opened at GBX 138.96 ($1.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 14.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. Primary Health Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.23).
Primary Health Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
