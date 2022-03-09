Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Barnes Group posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 1,497.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 336,592 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,105,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after acquiring an additional 265,060 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,936,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 251,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,394,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,493,000 after purchasing an additional 202,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,522. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

