Barrington Research Lowers Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Price Target to $9.00

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
MIMO traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,912. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91. Airspan Networks has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $14.41.
About Airspan Networks (Get Rating)
New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.
