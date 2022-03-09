Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.550 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.28.

BBWI opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.99. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 366,968 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

