Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.
BVNRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
OTCMKTS BVNRY opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $19.25.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.
