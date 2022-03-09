Baxter Bros Inc. Acquires New Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $393.15 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.08 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.19.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

