BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

BayCom has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $233.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98. BayCom has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BayCom had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $21.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BayCom will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCML. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BayCom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BayCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 710,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 13.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BayCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

