Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

BAMXF opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $116.79.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

