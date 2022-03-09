Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in February

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,356,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 2,842,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,890.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $116.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average of $99.96.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

