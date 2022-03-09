Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.15. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig purchased 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

