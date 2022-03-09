Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Short Interest Up 28.7% in February

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the January 31st total of 92,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 630,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,421,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benessere Capital Acquisition alerts:

BENE opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.