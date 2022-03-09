Bennicas & Associates Inc. Acquires 15,850 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.2% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,480,238. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $193.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

