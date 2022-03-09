Bennicas & Associates Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.81. 93,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $140.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

