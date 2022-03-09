Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Trading Down 6%

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 10,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 489,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

BHIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

