Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Essentra (LON:ESNT)

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.72) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.11% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ESNT opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.57) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 327.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 304.99. Essentra has a 52-week low of GBX 250 ($3.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 366 ($4.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £822.09 million and a PE ratio of 43.95.

Get Essentra alerts:

About Essentra (Get Rating)

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.