Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $292.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.10.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

NYSE:BURL traded up $9.61 on Wednesday, reaching $190.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,916. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $171.15 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.