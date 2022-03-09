Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $292.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.58% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.10.
NYSE:BURL traded up $9.61 on Wednesday, reaching $190.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,916. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $171.15 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
