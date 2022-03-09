Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 4,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 413,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Get Berry alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $838.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Berry by 66.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Berry by 43.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Berry by 49,770.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.