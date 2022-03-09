BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $498.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTAI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.