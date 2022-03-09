BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stake Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 129.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,366,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,062,000 after purchasing an additional 379,580 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $5,174,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $5,689,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $534,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

