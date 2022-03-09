BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.05 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.95.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

