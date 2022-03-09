BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 637,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 28.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,831,000 after purchasing an additional 418,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after buying an additional 402,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

PSX opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.40.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

