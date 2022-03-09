BlackHat (BLKC) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BlackHat has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. BlackHat has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $205,637.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00042012 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,712.63 or 0.06433995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,115.86 or 0.99893233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00041034 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 7,482,716 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.