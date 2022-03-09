Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.79. Approximately 151,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,859,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

