bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut shares of bluebird bio from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. The company has a market cap of $323.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.62.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.58% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $98,006. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,097,000 after buying an additional 3,147,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,058,000 after buying an additional 142,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,996,000 after buying an additional 2,904,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,215,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after buying an additional 283,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,199,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 195,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

