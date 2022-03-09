bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at SVB Leerink

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 116.45% from the company’s previous close.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $4.62 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.62.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.38). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,839.27% and a negative return on equity of 76.58%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $98,006. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,097,000 after buying an additional 3,147,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,058,000 after purchasing an additional 142,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,215,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after purchasing an additional 283,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,199,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 195,005 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

