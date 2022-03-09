BMO Capital Markets Boosts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AX.UN. Laurentian upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.53.

Shares of AX.UN stock opened at C$13.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.36. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$10.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.60.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

