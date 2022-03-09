BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Magna International (TSE:MG) to Hold

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$63.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a C$92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$86.50 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$106.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$100.10.

Magna International stock opened at C$73.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$21.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$100.92. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$70.16 and a 52 week high of C$126.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In other Magna International news, Director Mary Lou Maher purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,930.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

